Sialkot Customs conducts successful drug, contraband seizure operation

Sialkot - In a decisive move against illegal activities, Sialkot Customs, led by Collector Customs, recently executed a comprehensive operation at the Sambarial area. The operation resulted in the destruction of seized drugs, non-PTA imported mobile phones, smuggled harmful dry milk, and prohibited health machinery. During a ceremony held at the New Dry Port, organised by the Customs Collectorate Sambrial, a variety of seized items, including dry milk, cosmetics, and cigarettes, were disposed of under strict supervision. Among the confiscated goods were non-PTA mobile phones, substandard dry milk, prohibited health machinery, cosmetics, cigarettes, sexual tablets, expired dry fruits, and various chemicals. Notably, heroin and hashish weighing 5-kg were also among the seized items and were promptly destroyed. The event witnessed the presence of key officials including Additional Collector Customs, Assistant Collector Customs, and representatives from the Anti-Narcotics Force Sialkot. In her closing remarks, Collector Customs Madam Saima Aftab reaffirmed the department’s unwavering commitment to combat smuggling and safeguard the nation’s economy. She emphasised the Customs Department’s dedication to thwarting anti-social elements and ensuring strict adherence to the directives of the Federal Board of Revenue. The operation underscores the Customs Department’s proactive stance against illicit activities, signaling a resolute effort to maintain law and order while upholding economic integrity.