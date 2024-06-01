Sindh Rangers set up heat stroke centres

KARACHI - In response to the scorching heat wave sweeping through Karachi and interior Sindh, the Sindh Rangers have established heat stroke centers to provide relief to the affected citizens. These centers are offering a range of facilities, including cold water, ORS packets, and medicines to help people combat the extreme temperatures, PTV reported on Friday.

A team of doctors and paramedical staff from the Sindh Rangers are also providing medical assistance to prevent heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses. The centers are equipped to handle emergency cases and provide immediate medical attention to those in need.

This initiative by the Sindh Rangers aims to mitigate the effects of the heat wave and ensure the well-being of the people of Sindh. The centers are open to all and are providing services free of cost.