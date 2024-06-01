Saturday, June 01, 2024
SP Dolphin directs force to make patrol more effective

Our Staff Reporter
June 01, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the SP Dolphin gave a briefing to the Dolphin Squad officers, a public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that the SP Dolphin Syed Kazam Naqvi emphasized the need to make patrols more effective in combating crimes in Islamabad, particularly by positioning themselves strategically in areas with higher crime rates. Encouragement was extended for arrests of criminals, and a strict zero-tolerance policy against corruption within the police force was underscored.

 Furthermore, SP Dolphin reiterated the importance of all police officers in the prevention and control of crimes, emphasizing their role in ensuring the safety of lives and property of the citizens.

The formation of the Dolphin Squad aims to instill confidence in citizens regarding their safety, not tarnish the department’s reputation. It’s essential for officers to exhibit good conduct and adhere to clear policies aimed at crime control, he added. Officers were reminded of their duty to respond promptly to reports of crimes and to conduct searches for suspicious individuals or vehicles without license plates.

He further said that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the top priority of Islamabad Police. He expressed the hope that all officers would play a vital role in ensuring the safety of citizens and enhancing the department’s reputation.

