SSP visits hospital to inquire after health of Journalist

APP
June 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -  Senior Superintendent of Police, Sukkur, Amjad Shaikh on Friday visited a private hospital and inquired health of a local journalist Ghulam Hyder Mastoi, who was wounded in an attack by unknown armed men. He assured the injured Journalist of every possible help. He said that steps are being taken for the protection of Media persons. He said that it is the responsibility of the police department to take care of citizens and take care of their needs. SSP Shaikh directed Hospital management to provide every possible medical assistance to the victim journalist.

APP

