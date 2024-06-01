Summer Games hockey trials today

LAHORE - After completing Inter-Division Volleyball event quite successfully, Punjab Sports Department is going to organize second phase of Summer Games Inter-Division hockey event at the National Hockey Stadium from June 4 to 6, 2024. The trials for the selection of players from all districts of Lahore for the Inter-Division Hockey competition will be held at the pitch-2 of National Hockey Stadium today (Saturday) at 3pm. The trials will be conducted under the supervision of Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Rana Nadeem Anjum in which the players from all districts of Lahore Division including Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Lahore will participate. A selection committee, which includes Olympians Tauqeer Dar, Khawaja Junaid, Mirza Waheed, and Sohail Ashraf, has been constituted for the monitoring of trials process. The hockey trials of other divisions will also take place today.