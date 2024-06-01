Saturday, June 01, 2024
Suspected outlaw arrested in injured condition after encounter

APP
June 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD    -   The police arrested a suspect in injured condition after an encounter near Municipal Dispensary on Risala road. The police spokesman informed here on Friday that an exchange of fire occurred between a team of City police station and 2 suspects riding on a motorbike at the given location. He added that one of the suspects, identified as Haseeb Qureshi, sustained a gunshot to his leg and was rounded up but his accomplice escaped. Qureshi was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery of his gunshot injury. The spokesman said the police were checking if any previous criminal record of Qureshi existed.

