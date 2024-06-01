The Afghan Paradox

Afghanistan lies at the junction of the three Asias - West, Central, and South. It thus becomes an inevitable part of any efforts aimed at generating regional interconnectivity and economic interdependence within the Western, South-Central Asian Region (W-SCAR). It has the potential of becoming the hub of all such endeavours - provided it shuns extremism, abides by international human rights conventions, and becomes a responsible member of the international community. However, it is governed by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA), a religious-political group that is compulsively obsessed with a very narrow, conservative, extremist, and self-prescribed view of Islam. This defines its political thought, domestic and foreign policy formulation processes, and interstate relationships. Its fanatism, rigidity, and uncompromising attitude in most affairs have alienated people domestically and internationally.

Afghanistan lives in virtual international isolation today. Pakistan has critical issues with Afghanistan, especially cross-border terrorism. Terrorist groups like the TTP, ISK, IMU, ETIM, JuA, etc attack Pakistan and especially Chinese projects and their workers therein with impunity. These terrorist groups, supported by RAW and others of its ilk, are a part of the larger international effort to undermine, disrupt, delay, and destroy the BRI-CPEC. The Chinese too must seriously engage the TTA Government, and lean on it if need be, to neutralize this threat to the BRI-CPEC. The Afghan regime is neither negligent nor incompetent but directly complicit in this cross-border terrorism. Pakistan must continue to pre-empt such dastardly attacks and unhesitatingly go cross-border if required.

An Afghanistan at peace with itself, its neighbours (especially Pakistan), and the world could position itself into a win-win situation readily. It can potentially become the crossroads of trade corridors; North-South as well as East-West throughout the W-SCAR. It could benefit immensely if it becomes the hub of regional trade, economic activities, infrastructure development, etc. The main North-South trade corridor in the W-SCAR is the BRI-CPEC. It is the principal trade corridor for China in this region as it is the shortest, most direct, and thus far the most developed route to major fully functional ports like Karachi, Port Qasim, Gwadar, etc on the Arabian Sea. Furthermore, the CARS has trade links with China. Afghanistan could help further these trade links by letting them move through its territory to Pakistan and onto the Arabian Sea. Similarly, India’s attempts to develop the Chahbahar-Zahedan-Herat-CARs route must be encouraged. Once materialized all regional countries including China could ostensibly use it. It could be potentially exploited as a two-way auxiliary of the CPEC, enhancing flexibility. Pakistan could also consider the route through Xinjiang-Tajikistan. This route bypasses Afghanistan and links Pakistan to the CARs. Similarly, a rail route from China through Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan to Iran already exists.

All these North-South trade corridors act as penetrants into the W-SCAR. They must be connected through laterals - the East-West trade routes to weave a wholesome network of mutually supporting trade corridors to cover the W-SCAR comprehensively. The TAPI and Iran-Pakistan gas pipelines could be developed into proper trade routes and become the harbinger for more such East-West trade routes. If both these gas (and oil?) pipelines go up to India and beyond then the whole region can become genuinely interconnected and thrive in evolving economic interdependence. If India remains intransigent then they could still swing North and go into western China instead. The CASA-1000 MW power link between Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan comes through Afghanistan. Furthermore, a railway link from Termiz, Uzbekistan-Mazar Sharif, Afghanistan-Kurram/Kohat, Pakistan is already on the cards. Pakistan has road-rail links with Iran as well which link it with Turkey and has the potential to move on to Europe. These laterals must be developed further. Thus, Afghanistan holds the key to the region’s interconnectivity and economic uplift. Such a network of trade corridors could make the W-SCAR a very dynamic economic region with pretensions to becoming an eventual economic union - as a subset of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (?)!

Afghanistan can be encouraged and motivated to that end. The following measures might induce Afghanistan to let go of its extremist, terrorism-supporting policies and rapidly become an economically viable, nation. One, all regional countries must shun the derogatory Western approach towards Afghanistan and instead forge one that essentially secures their own, regional and above all the interests of the Afghan people. Afghanistan must be engaged wholesomely at the larger regional level. Two, Afghanistan must be approached in a manner that boosts its national ego, self-esteem, pride, and dignity. It must be shown the respect that all members of the international community deserve. Three, Afghanistan’s economic woes must be addressed immediately. A viable, inescapable economic stake in the emergence of this network of trade corridors through and around Afghanistan must be developed. Four, genuine efforts be made to nullify Afghanistan’s diplomatic isolation. If need be, then this regime should be recognized at the regional level and encouraged to progressively become a responsible, interactive member of the international community. Five, Russia and China are already engaging Afghanistan fruitfully. This must be expanded to include all of Afghanistan’s immediate neighbours and the regional countries, too. Six, India engages Afghanistan out of malice against Pakistan amongst other factors. An economic stake for it also needs to be developed that could overwhelm its regional, and historical animosities and help put the region on the path of shared development and progress.

The Afghan paradox, however, persists relentlessly. It must move out of its international isolation by putting a stop to all cross-border terrorist activities, human rights violations and rank extremism. It must undergo an essential paradigm shift to become a respected member of the international community - or else such networks of trade corridors will eventually emerge in the W-SCAR, with or without it!

Imran Malik

The writer is a retired brigadier of the Pakistan Army. He can be reached at im.k846@gmail.com and tweets @K846Im.