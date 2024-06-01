The More the Merrier

Will they? Won’t they? Speculation has been rife about the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) taking portfolios in the cabinet under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Now it seems to be more a question of when, not if. This is welcome news.

The PPP houses talent that would do well to be utilised at center stage. Particularly young Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Co-Chairman of PPP, is missed at the Foreign Ministry for his quick wit, obvious charisma, and youthful representation of Pakistan on the global stage. With Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar now elevated to the office of Deputy Prime Minister, this may be the perfect time for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to resume the role in which he excelled, and looked so at ease. There is also encouragement from ministers from the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government to consider the possible addition of both PPP and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) ministers into the fold as a form of healthy competition. From the inception of government, PML-N ministers have held their ministries without much noise from a decidedly quietened opposition in the form of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC). While the previously-known-as Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) members find their balance under the umbrella of SIC, the inclusion of PPP and MQM may demonstrate an alternative view of efficacy and performance, which is a healthy and much-needed spur to PMLN ministers to either outshine their new cabinet colleagues, or be outperformed.

The addition of PPP and MQM to the Cabinet will encourage a fairer view of representation from Sindh at the federal level as well. Stability at the center will benefit from the provinces feeling that their representatives are receiving due importance. Their presence will be perceived as a guarantee of representation of the voices from Sindh, whether this will be effectively done remains to be decided. However, presence in and of itself is also a salve.

Not to be forgotten is the impending constitution of the Standing Committees, who chairs these and who attends them will be of central importance. In the running of state affairs, much is forgotten, especially those matters ‘sent to committee’. The power these committees hold is considerable. It is wielded to great effect, but often out of view. The chairs of these committees will hold significant influence over the way issues and policies come to be formulated going forward. More voices can add more transparency, or they can create a din. A synchronized symphony, or catastrophic cacophony, soon will be apparent.