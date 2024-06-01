Traffic Division of ICP organizes awareness seminar on World No Tobacco Day

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Traffic Division organized an awareness seminar in the federal capital on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, a public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that, the seminar was attended by SSP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, representatives from the Ministry of Health, the education team of Islamabad Police, and medical students.

The seminar educated participants about the harms of smoking, gutka, and paan, and provided precautionary measures to avoid these substances. Participants were further informed to avoid smoking and other toxic substances in daily life, exercise regularly, and undergo regular monthly medical check-ups to prevent diseases.

Following the awareness seminar, a walk was also organized, and SSP Traffic along with the students distributed awareness pamphlets to citizens.