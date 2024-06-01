Saturday, June 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Traffic Division of ICP organizes awareness seminar on World No Tobacco Day

Our Staff Reporter
June 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Traffic Division organized an awareness seminar in the federal capital on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, a public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that, the seminar was attended by SSP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, representatives from the Ministry of Health, the education team of Islamabad Police, and medical students.

The seminar educated participants about the harms of smoking, gutka, and paan, and provided precautionary measures to avoid these substances. Participants were further informed to avoid smoking and other toxic substances in daily life, exercise regularly, and undergo regular monthly medical check-ups to prevent diseases.

CM Maryam says police must control crime as she is accountable to 1.3bn people

Following the awareness seminar, a walk was also organized, and SSP Traffic along with the students distributed awareness pamphlets to citizens.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1717215323.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024