Saturday, June 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

UET Peshawar holds seminar to create awareness on climate change

Our Staff Reporter
June 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   A one-day seminar on “Climate Change in Water Resources of Pakistan: Challenges and Opportunities” was organized by the Department of Agricultural Engineering at UET Peshawar on Friday. Chairman Prof Dr. Zia ul Haq, while opening the seminar, said the event aimed to create awareness on climate change and share the latest trends on climate change impact mitigation and adaptation strategies with young researchers and academicians.

Engr. Muhammad Nawaz, a Water Resources Management Specialist from USAID with thirty years of field experience, was the guest speaker. He highlighted Pakistan’s unique geographical location with a vigorous monsoon system and a robust network of rivers. However, he noted that climate changes over the last few years have put the country at risk, especially in terms of water resource management systems. He emphasized the need to adopt different approaches to avoid a water crisis, similar to South Africa’s “zero day” in 2018.

KP CM for meaningful utilisation of social security funds

Nawaz pointed out that Pakistan has more than 8% of the world’s water resources for 1% of the population, but the challenge is transforming this potential into a blue economy. He stressed the need for including climate change as an essential factor in project designing analysis and agricultural engineering education. He urged young researchers to produce practical, market-driven research to aid the development sector.

The speaker also called for considering environmental, institutional, market, and service delivery factors in water systems management.

He emphasized the importance of “good governance” in ensuring water availability for all stakeholders. Nawaz also suggested that floods could be turned into opportunities by storing floodwater in ponds for practical uses, with citizens acting as influencers at the grassroots level.

Mushaira held at Landi Kotal Press Club

Dean of Basic Sciences, Prof Dr. Siraj ul Islam, appreciated the Department of Agricultural Engineering’s efforts in addressing an important issue. Earlier, students and faculty exchanged ideas for joint research and linkages in the fields of climate change and water resource management. The seminar concluded with Prof Dr. Zia ul Haq presenting a souvenir to the guest speaker.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1717215323.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024