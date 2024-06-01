Usman Gill granted interim bail in attack on Khawar Maneka case

Islamabad - Lawyer of Bushra BiBi, Usman Riaz Gill who was nominated in FIR regarding attack on Khawar Maneka at District Judicial Complex Islamabad on May 29th has been granted interim bail on surety bonds of Rs. 5000 on Friday by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra. Adv. Fateh Ullah Burki who was seen attacking Khawar Maneka is still hiding, meanwhile, Adv. Mirza Asim, Zahid Bashir Dar, Ansar Kiyani, Naeem Panjotha and Ali Ejaz Buttar who were also nominated in the FIR were already granted interim bail on surety of Rs. 5000 each on Thursday. Special Public Prosector, Raja Naveed Hussain, Adv. Zaheer ul Islam appeared in the court on Friday. Bail petition was filed under section 498 CrPC Read with section 21-D ATA was filed which was allowed by the judge. Legal team of Imran Khan along with 20 to 25 unknown persons are nominated in the FIR. There are 09 sections of Pakistan Penal Code and 7 ATA in the FIR.