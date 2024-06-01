WZ Whites & Blues, EZ Blues win in PCB Regional U19 event

LAHORE - Three matches were decided in the fourth round of the ongoing PCB Regional Inter District U19 Tournament Lahore Region here on Friday. At Ittefaq LRCA Ground, West Zone Whites trounced East Zone Whites by 7 wickets. East Zone Whites, batting first, were all out for 149 in 34.1 overs. Asim Arif scored 54 and Hamza Waheed 43. Ammar Qayyum was exceptional, taking 8-18. West Zone Whites chased the target in 22 overs, scoring 150/3, with Ali Hassan Balcoch hitting unbeaten 66. Ammar Qayyum was named man of the match.

At LCCA Ground, West Zone Blues outclassed North Zones Whites by 105 runs. West Zone Blues posted 283/8 in 50 overs, with Faham ul Haq scoring 60 and Farhan Yousaf 56. In reply, North Zone Whites were all out for 178 in 48.1 overs. Ahmad Khawaja top-scored with 104. Saad Nadeem, who scored 46 and took 4 wickets for 46 runs, was named player of the match.

At Cricket Centre Ground, East Zone Blues toppled North Zone Blues by 131 runs. East Zone Blues, batting first, scored 278/8 in 50 overs. M Hammad top-scored with 76, while Hassan Ali contributed 58. North Zone Blues were bowled out for 147 in 30 overs. Hassan Ali was named man of the match for his all-round performance, scoring 58 and taking 4 wickets for 34 runs.