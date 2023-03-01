Share:

LAHORE - The 1st Rumanza Open Golf Championship 2023, extends over five days of classy golf playing activity, will commence from March 1 to 5, at the most captivating Rumanza Golf Course, Multan, known as city of saints and has now acquired more popular touch as the city having the first signature golf course.

A history creating championship for this Nick Faldo designed golf course of the country, Rumanza will host ladies, veterans, senior amateurs, senior professionals, junior professionals, merited amateurs with handicap of nine and below and the 100 super golf professionals who are so very motivated about competing at this magnificent and technically demanding 18 holes golf course. Additionally, the huge attraction for eligible golf professionals is the cash laden purse of Rs 12 million and an alluring car for a hole-in-one.

Out of the aspiring golf professionals, some of the contenders are heralded and rated highly and predictions, assessments and statistics seems to favour them, as they get ready for a fling at the prize money and honors. Competition for them will be over four rounds from March 2 to 5, a total of 72 holes, 18 holes each day at the Rumanza Golf Course.