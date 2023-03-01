Share:

LAHORE - The 4th Tennis Lovers Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 will get underway today (Wednesday) here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah. The five-day championship is being organized under the auspices of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association.

The events include boys U-18 singles & doubles, girls U-18 singles, boys U-14 singles & doubles, boys/ girls U-12 singles & doubles, boys/girls U-10 singles, boys/girls U-8, boys/girls U-6. The main draw matches will start today at 10:00 am, where the top ranked players will be seen in action. The opening ceremony of the prestigious event will take place at 4:00 pm. All the finals will be played on March 5 at 3:00 pm.