FAISALABAD - Additional district & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Rana Muhammad Saeed on Tuesday handed down capital punishment to four accused involved in a qua­druple murder case of City Jaranwala police station. According to the prosecu­tion, convicts— Imran, Riaz, Saleem and Sheraz along­with their six accomplices including Rasoolan Bibi, Faisal Saleh, Munawwar Hussain, Abdul Waheed, etc had killed Adnan, Wajid, Iqbal and Qasim over an old enmity sometimes ago. The court ordered the convicts to pay Rs500,000 each as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased, oth­erwise, they would have to undergo an additional im­prisonment of six months.