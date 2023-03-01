Share:

ISLAMABAD - Under the direction of Nadeem Cheema, an action-packed film ‘Dorr’ will most likely be the top choice this Eid for all Lollywood fans. As Pakistani cinema is constantly on the drive to rise to the occasion while producing grand-scale films like ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, many directors have taken it upon themselves to play their part in reviving the industry.

The recently aired trailer of the film ‘Dorr’ looks like another great effort to foster the cinema culture in Pakistan where Pakistani films were the top choice of viewers during the golden era. Produced by Aslam Hassan, this upcoming film has everything to offer for fans who love watching thrillers, suspense and action-based films.

As per the official announcement, Dorr will hit the cinema screens all over Pakistan this Eid ul Fitr to enthral moviegoers with a spectacular cast including Asad Mahmood, Shafqat Cheema, Saleem Meraj, Aslam Hassan, Waseem Ali, Rashid Mahmood and Sardar Kamal along with other co-stars.