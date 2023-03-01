Share:

An “operation clean-up” has been ordered at warehouses, shops, and markets by the Prime Minister to review hoarding and profiteering practices. The directive, specially ordered before the month of Ramadan, aims to deal with rising reports on commodity shortages and artificial price hikes across the nation.

The government repeatedly assures of supply being restricted by profiteers and hoarders at the end of the supply chain but this course of action, although stern and good for optics, is not effective for the larger cause. A “free hand” to the federal and provincial law enforcement agencies is not a comprehensive plan to deal with the seriousness of the problem. Only a digital live monitoring and checking mechanism will work against the issue as “operation clean-up” will only target some cases.

In this regard, the Sindh government has announced a more proactive approach for district controllers before the Ramzan. These directives include regular meetings with stakeholders, standardisation of prices, monitoring by Assistant Commissioners, and establishment of reporting centres. These directives are more thorough than just “cracking down” on perpetrators and if implemented with commitment may be helpful. A regularity of process is good and it would be better if the monitoring is digitised. An awareness campaign or gazette with prices should also be circulated to the public so the consumer is aware of what they buy.

A positive in the situation is that local bodies are being involved in the correction and control process as it will ensure transparency across respective jurisdictions. To effectively close the gap between wholesale and retail prices, reporting should be made easier as well. The District Administrations in Sindh have already been required to establish Complaint Centres for the public and should be done across the country.

With regard to “action” promised against dealers involved in the crime, an example can be seen with fertilizer hoarders, who are being fined and caught. The Punjab Agriculture Department has taken action across the province and the punishment includes a 1.5 million fine and FIRs issued. Although harsh and deterring, this strategy is not always effective and can open other avenues for corruption.