LAHORE - A delegation led by Mr Chris R. Holden, head of the Appropria­tions Committee of the Califor­nia Legislative Assembly called on caretaker Punjab Chief Min­is-ter Mohsin Naqvi at his of­fice on Tuesday and discussed details of the the an-ticipated agreement to declare Punjab and California as sister states and in-creasing cooperation in agriculture, information tech­nology, education, tour-ism and policing sectors.

The chief minister welcomed the proposed agreement and assured taking expedi-tious steps to enhance cooperation between Punjab and Califor­nia. The Punjab government will notify a focal person and cell to increase cooperation in var-ious fields under the agree­ment, he added and vowed to fully benefit from the experi­ences and expertise of Califor­nia state to improve agricul­ture, IT, edu-cation, tourism and policing systems.

The proposals to promote bilateral cooperation between Punjab and California will be finalized in the next few days. We aim to ensure that the peo­ple of Punjab receive tangible benefits from this agreement. We are committed to tak-ing immediate and effective steps in the right direction to make the most of this opportunity. The agreement will further strengthen the mutual relations between Punjab and California, the CM said.

Chris R. Holden termed the agreement a good start adding that California will cooperate with the Punjab government in different fields. This is the best op-portunity to promote rela­tions and the Punjab govern­ment will be sensitized about enhancing agri productivity through the latest technology, he added.

Members of the California Assembly Ms Dloise Gomez, Mr Mike A Gipson, Ms Wendy Carrillo, Mrs Melanie Caldwell Holden, Dr Asif Mahmood, Mr Christopher Reyes, Ms Anna Goddard, Mr Willie Armstrong, Mr Michael Meeks, Mr Adriel Yang and others were included. Information Minister Amir Mir, former Governor Ch. Mu-ham­mad Sarwar, chief secretary, secretaries of agriculture, high­er education, local government, specialized healthcare & medi­cal education, P&D and tourism departments, chairman PITB, CEO PBIT, VC agriculture uni­versity Faisalabad and related officials were also present.