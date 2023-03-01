Share:

Sahir Ali Bagga’s latest music video “Washmally” featuring Aima Baig is already making fans crazy with its catchy beat and incredible visuals. The video, directed by creative genius Adnan Qazi, marks the official musical debut of fashion maestro Ali Xeeshan – who’s also happens to be the stylist for the stars of Washmally.

The official release comes several days after the team behind Washmally shared a teaser of the song on social media. The sneak peek took Pakistan’s music scene by storm, with fans calling for earlier release of the official track on streaming platforms. Now, the official music video is garnering praise from fans and peers alike.

Talking about Washmally, Sahir Ali Bagga said he’s attempted to highlight Pakistan’s cultural diversity through his latest work, noting the music video is a tribute to the Balochi language – compliments of Punjabi.

"No one can deny that I’ve always been about highlighting all the incredible cultures that reside within our great country. I’ve been delivering Punjabi hits for a long time. This time, the focus is on the Balochi language and culture with all the musical sweetness of Punjabi,” said Baga.

Popstar Aima Baig, who’s worked with Bagga on numerous occasions in the past, is super excited for the song and hopes fans will get to experience the exotic beauty of “our incredibly cultures and languages” through Washmally.

“Fans may think of [Washmally] as just another wedding number. Believe me, it’s not. Washmally is about all cultural diversity. It’s a celebration of the various, arts, crafts and cultures. And I can’t wait for our fans to share their reactions to the song,” she said.

Director Adnan Qazi said it was a great honor to direct the music video that features Sahir Ali Bagga and Aima Baig in all their musical glory. “The different colors you are seeing in the video, they represent togetherness. The video carries a great message. I’m glad that I got to direct Washmally,” said Adnan.