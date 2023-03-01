Share:

ISLAMABAD - For­mer PM Imran Khan Tuesday filed a miscellaneous applica­tion to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission to sub­mit documents in his disqual­ification case regarding his al­leged daughter Tyrian White. The application stated that Im­ran Khan had decided not to take oath against seven seats of Na­tional Assembly (NA). He also at­tached a copy of letter served to the Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) in this regard. He also attached the letter written to the DG NADRA regarding updat­ing of his CNIC. The application was filed through his lawyer Sal­man Akram Raja. A three-mem­ber larger bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Ju­sice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir would take up the disqualifica­tion tomorrow for a hearing.