Share:

KARACHI-Amir Paracha, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Unilever Pakistan Limited, has taken over as the president of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) for the 2023 term. This was announced at the 163rd annual general meeting of the OICCI held at the Chamber on Tuesday. Rehan Muhammad Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited, was elected as the vice president.

The other elected members of the OICCI Managing Committee for 2023 are as follows: Syed Anis Ahmed (Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited), Ahmed Zahid Zaheer (Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Pvt) Limited), Umar Ahsan Khan (Dawlance (Private) Limited), Kamran Ataullah Khan (Dupont Pakistan Operations (Pvt) Limited), Erum Shakir Rahim (Galxosumithkline Pakistan Limited), Najeeb Ahmad (Hitachi Energy Pakistan (Pvt) Limited), Ali Asghar Jamali (Indus Motor Company Limited) and Waqar Irshad Siddiqui (Shell Pakistan Limited).

Amir Paracha began his career at the Royal Dutch Shell Oil company in July 1996. He joined Unilever Pakistan in 2000, leading multiple categories in Pakistan and in the GCC cluster. He has also led the Home and Personal Care Division as well as Customer Development before becoming Chairman & CEO in 2020. Amir earned his Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi and is serving on the Boards of Endeavor Pakistan, Karachi Vocational Training Centre, and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).