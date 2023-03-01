Share:

LAHORE - The basketball girls and boys tournaments of the Karachi Games 2023 will be held from March 4 to 6 at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh. Zaima Khatun will be secretary of girls’ organizing committee while Muhammad Yaqoob will be of boys.

This announcement was made by KMC Senior Director Bashir Ahmed Siddiqui after a meeting which was attended by Commissioner Karachi Sports Coordinator and KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, KMC Senior Officer Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Coordinator Javed Akhtar and Chief Organizer Nadeem Ahmed.

It was decided in the meeting that the girls competition will be played from 3pm to 6pm and the boys from 7pm to 10pm. It was also decided in the meeting that the prizes of both the tournaments will be given on the occasion of the final