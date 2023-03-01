Share:

ISLAMABAD - Casting doubts on the transparency of the case-assigning proce­dure, Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa yesterday refused to hear the scheduled cases after the registrar reshuffled the bench­es without keeping the concerned judges and other stakeholders in the loop.

The registrar reshuf­fled the benches and replaced Justice Hasan Rizvi with another judge after which Jus­tice Isa and Justice Ya­hya Afridi raised objec­tions to the allocation of cases.

The judges ques­tioned the procedure of assigning cases in the top court. During the hearing, the court also summoned the regis­trar of the Supreme Court along with all the records. “I am a Supreme Court judge and have been the chief jus­tice of Balochistan High Court for five years,” said Justice Isa, adding that he wants transparency. “How will there be transparency if the registrar transfers a case from one bench to another?” he questioned. “It seems like the registrar has more power than a judge like me,” he said. At this, the registrar said that the hearing of the cases is scheduled only af­ter Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial’s approv­al. “The bench included Jus­tice Hasan Rizvi. Why did it change?” questioned Justice Afridi. Justice Isa said there was no transparency in the case-assigning procedure at the registrar’s office. “Why were mine and Justice Yahya Afridi’s benches changed?” he asked the registrar and argued that changing the benches without inform­ing the stakeholders creat­ed suspicions in the minds of the people. The registrar said that the chief justice’s staff officer made a pro­posal regarding the reshuf­fling of benches on verbal instructions. He added that the officer had said that the roster of the judges was to be changed on the chief jus­tice’s directives.