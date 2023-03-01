Share:

Recently, Chat GPT has grabbed attention and become the talk of the town since its launch in late November 2022. It has surpassed a record number of users, surpassing 100 million globally, and is making huge strides in innovation and artificial intelligence technology. Chat GPT is not the only platform or AI tool that allows users to ask questions and get human-like humorous responses. But others like Chat Sonic, Chinchilla, Bloom, Replica Jasper, Chat LaMDA, DiloGPT, and Elsa Speak are much more efficient than Chat GPT. Unfortunately, our youth are being taken with meme culture on social media, not rooting the benefits. A few days ago, I asked my fellow if she had taken any help from Chat GPT, and she reacted as if she was alien to the new technology.

Significant threads are posed to our incumbent factory-model education system, which is based on cramming and already devoid of creativity, rational free-thinking, and questioning phenomena. However, both teachers and students can bounce off Chat GPT to their advantage. In civilized worlds, institutions make policies, update themselves, and opt to maximize their fruits from new technology, platforms, and innovations. On the contrary, our scholars in the Higher Education Commission aim at planning new schemes to censor this tool, rather than arguing out or fetching ways to obtain the maximum advantage from AI tools and the inauguration of projects specific to artificial intelligence (AI) or artificial general intelligence. Otherwise, we will be lagging in this endeavor as well.

GHULAMSHAH KALHORO,

Karachi.