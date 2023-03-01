Share:

A delegation of Christian religious leadership headed by Bishop Nadeem Kamran, the 10th Bishop of Lahore Diocese Church of Pakistan, has met Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar at the Law Ministry Secretariat in Islamabad.

The delegation briefed the minister regarding the concerns of religious minorities and discussed steps to ensure their protection and welfare.

During the meeting, the delegation, comprising Bishop Nadeem Kamran, Captain (retired) Babar Bernard Massey, Rev. Samson Sohail, Rev. Rashid Manzoor, and Captain (retired) Aniq Samual, put forward a few demands for the provision of equal rights to the religious minorities, including a transparent census of the religious minorities, an increase in Christian minority seats in all the houses (Upper, Lower, and Provincial), registration of Christian marriages as per the ruling of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, formation of law to stop forced conversions and under age marriages.

The minister assured the delegation that he would ensure the fulfilment of their justified demands, adding that he believes in equality and diversity.