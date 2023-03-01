Share:

LAHORE - Early morning drizzle in various parts of the pro-vincial capital turned the weather pleas­ant on Tuesday morning. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave has entered parts of the country and is likely to grip upper and central parts from Wednesday. The weather condition may persist in northern areas till Thursday. Under the influence of the weather system, light-to-moderate rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected in Pothohar region, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafiza-bad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot.