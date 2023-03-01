Share:

LAHORE - The classes of session 2022-23 in public and private medi­cal and dental colleges of Pun­jab will start from March 1. All arrangements for teaching the new classes in accordance with the new modular cur­riculum have been completed.

In this regard, the Univer­sity of Health Sciences (UHS), on Monday, started train-ing workshops for the faculty of affiliated colleges. A total of nine training work-shops are being organized in which 252 faculty members will be trained to teach a modular curriculum.

Organized by the UHS De­partment of Medical Educa­tion, these workshops will continue for two days. The first workshop was organized in South Punjab on Monday at Multan Medical and Dental College Multan in which fac­ulty from med-ical colleges of Multan, Bahawalpur, Ra­him Yar Khan, DG Khan, and Lodhran par-ticipated. UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Rathore addressed the partici-pants of the workshop through a video link. He said that it was his vision to bring all education practices at par with the national require­ments and global demands He urged the teachers to join hands in making these en­deavours successful.

The remaining 8 workshops will be held on Tuesday. The workshop for medical colleg­es of North Punjab and Azad Kashmir will be held at Watim Medical College Rawalpindi. The workshop for the medi­cal colleges of Sialkot, Gujrat, and Narowal will be held at Sialkot Medical College while the workshop for the three medical colleges of Sargodha will be held at Niazi Medi­cal College, Sargodha. Four workshops will be organized in Lahore, one each at Akhtar Saeed Medical College, Fatima Memorial Medical College, Shalamar Medical College, and UHS