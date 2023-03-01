Share:

Lahore - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the rs.3.10 billion akbar Chowk underpass and flyover project and directed to complete it within 90 days.

The project, spanning a remarkable 700 meters for the flyover and 540 meters for the underpass, is designed to accommodate two lanes of traffic each day, serving the needs of commuters from Faisal Town, Johar Town, Kot lakhpat, and other localities.

The DG lDa provided a comprehensive briefing to the CM, detailing the project’s key features and benefits. It is worth noting that the transparent tendering process has yielded notable cost savings, amounting to crores of rupees. During a media interaction, CM disclosed that an agreement has been finalized with the PCB regarding the procurement of lighting equipment. In order to curtail significant expenses in the future, the decision was made to refrain from renting the lights. he highlighted that a colossal sum of 600 million rupees was spent on renting lights last year alone, while this year the cost amounted to 500 million rupees.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that the elections will take place whenever they are ordered, and he made it clear that he did not engage in any vindictive acts. We anticipated that there would be numerous arrests, resulting in the transfer of some detainees to jails in other cities. however, he emphasized that he would not allow any lahore projects to be stalled because he was a proud citizen of lahore. he also instructed that the akbar Chowk project be completed in 90 days rather than the originally scheduled four months.

The project design was inherited from the previous government and was not modified; it has only been launched, and they will try to finish it as soon as possible. he also recognised that, after the akbar Chowk project, remodelling of the next Chowk was necessary to maintain traffic flow.

The CM maintained that the expenditures on the proposed horse and cattle show were too high, and there were no sponsors to shoulder the expenses. He noted that the cost of rs.900 million was far too high, especially since there were no sponsors to help offset the expenses. on the other hand, the Jashan-e-Baharan event was able to take place thanks to the support of sponsors, and the government did not have to allocate any funds towards it, he added. us delegation calls on CM a delegation led by Mr Chris r holden, head of the appropriations Committee of the California legislative assembly, called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office here on Tuesday. The agreement to declare Punjab and California as sister states and increasing cooperation in agriculture, information technology, education, tourism and policing sectors were discussed during the meeting.

The CM welcomed the proposed agreement and assured taking expeditious steps to enhance cooperation between Punjab and California. The Punjab government would notify a focal person and cell to increase cooperation in various fields under the agreement, he added and vowed to fully benefit from the experiences and expertise of California state to improve agriculture, IT, education, tourism and policing systems.

The proposals to promote bilateral cooperation between Punjab and California would be finalised in the next few days. “We aim to ensure that the people of Punjab receive tangible benefits from the agreement and we are committed to taking immediate and effective steps in the right direction to make the most of this opportunity”, he said. The agreement would further strengthen the mutual relations between Punjab and California, the CM noted. Chris r holden termed the agreement a good start, saying that California would cooperate with the Punjab government in different fields. This was the best opportunity to promote relations and the Punjab government would be sensitised about enhancing agri productivity through the latest technology, he added.