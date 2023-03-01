Share:

LAHORE - The Combaxx-Roshan Khan National Team Squash Championship, which is being organized by Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Combaxx Sports, will get underway today (Wednesday) at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi. Sharing his views, Organizing Secretary Lt Commander Rahmatullah said that in the men’s event, seven teams, including Army, Navy, Wapda, KP, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan, will feature in the event while women event include five teams including Wapda, Army, Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan. The final will be played on March 5. Speaking on the occasion, squash legend Jahangir Khan said that there is dire need to continue such events to search fresh squash talent. “Due to the elimination of departmental teams, the teams of a few institutions are not participating in the event, but the absence of Air Force team in the event is surprising.”