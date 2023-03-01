Share:

JEDDAH - The Consul General of Pakistan Khalid Majid hosted an event at Pakistan House Jeddah to commemorate the historic Saudi Founding Day. The chief guest on the occasion was Director General Ministry of For­eign Affairs, Makkah Region Branch Mazin Hamad Al-Himali. During his address at the event, Majid congratulated the leadership of Saudi Arabia and extended his solidarity and support for the country’s continued prosperity. He praised the achievements of the Kingdom over the years and expressed his ad­miration for its commitment to progress and devel­opment. He also highlighted that Pakistan remains a close ally of Saudi Arabia. The two countries have a long history of friendly relations and cooperation, which is only set to deepen in the coming years.

The event was a great success, with a beautiful recitation by renowned Pakistani Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali to open the proceedings. His captivating recita­tion of verses from the Holy Quran mesmerized the audience and set the tone for an engaging evening. The event was well attended by many esteemed dig­nitaries including diplomats, members of the Paki­stani diaspora, and representatives of Saudi and ethnic media. The diverse group made for a truly memorable event as the guests enjoyed networking and dialogue about their respective countries. Saudi Founding Day is celebrated on the 22nd of February each year and it represents the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s deep historical, civilizational, and cultural roots when Imam Muhammad bin Saud established the first Saudi state in 1139 AH/ 1727 CE.