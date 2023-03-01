Share:

HYDERABAD - An Anti Terrorism Court here on Tuesday convicted a man accused of rape and murder of a young woman 4 years ago in Kotri SITE area, Jamshoro district, with death penalty and 15 years imprisonment. According to details, the ATC in the sentence against Abdul Rehman Shaikh also imposed a collective fine of Rs250,000 for both offences. Shaikh, who was jailed on a judicial remand, was sent to Central Jail Hyderabad after pronouncing the verdict. According to the police, Shar committed both crimes at the residence of his victim Shireen Brohi in village Sanwan Khaskheli on February 16, 2019. The court sentenced Shaikh with the death penalty for murder and 15 years jail term for rape.