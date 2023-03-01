Share:

RAWALPINDI - A court of law on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to three convicted dacoits in a dacoity-cum-murder case at a grocery store at British Homes, the limits of Police Station Naseerabad. An additional district and session judge (ADSJ) Raja Faisal Rashid sent three dacoits behind the bars for life. The convicted identified as Zafar Gull, Muhammad Haris and Muhammad Ishaq.

According to prosecution, three dacoits stormed into a grocery store on April 4, 2022 located at British Home’s street number 8 and attempted to loot cash and other valuables. The troika had shot dead the shopkeeper namely Zain ul Abidin over showing resistance and fled from the scene.