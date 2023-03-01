Share:

LOS ANGELES - Friends famed actress Courteney Cox admitted that she never imagined this kind of success was a possiblity in Hollywood. Cox, 58, received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday in Los Angeles. While speaking to the Fox News Digital, the Modern Family actress revealed that she never thought she would see this kind of success in her career.

“Not in a million years,” Cox said when asked if she ever thought her name would be permanently cemented in Hollywood. “I’m from Birmingham, Alabama… That’s just not something you think would be a possibility, but I did know that ‘Friends’ was special.” Cox’s co-stars from Friends, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, as well as Laura Dern also joined the actress to see her getting the honour. When the actress was asked about the secret of their decades-long friendship and if she had a few tips to share. “Honesty, support, time and love,” she replied. Aniston was the first person to address the crowd, with Kudrow saying that the trio met nearly 30 years ago.