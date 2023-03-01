Share:

LAHORE, Feb 28 - Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Indus-try (PCJCCI) Presi­dent Moazzam Ghurki said on Tuesday that Dasu Hy­dropower Project (DHPP) in the upper Kohistan dis­trict of Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa (KPK) had created at least 2,664 jobs for the lo­cal community which was one of the major milestones of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) in this hour of crisis. Chair­ing a think-tank session of the joint chamber here at PCJCCI Secretariat, he add­ed that this project would help address the prob­lems of load-shedding and would provide inexpensive electricity to consumers. The PCJCCI President said that it was a run of river project where the lake of the dam only stored water for energy generation and then released it into the river, and Dasu Dam reser­voir would not be used for irrigation. Another major benefit of this project was that it would enhance the life of Tarbela Dam up to 40 years as it would stop the mud and sand which usu­ally flowed with the Indus River and decreased the height of Tarbela Dam after de-posit in the lake. PCJCCI Senior Vice President Fang Yulon said that this project would accommo-date more people in the coming days from the local area, which was one of the backward regions of the country.