Peshawar - Us ambassador Donald Blome on Tuesday said that the Us had invested $3 million since 2019 in english language programmes that benefited around 3,500 students in pakistan. The ambassador went to the abdul wali Khan University in Mardan, where he spoke at the english Language programme’s inauguration ceremony. he claimed that the english language programme will be beneficial to the most recent batch of 215 students from Mardan and Charsadda.

“we have a long history of working in Kp on programmes in infrastructure, including water and roads, health, and education. we have spent about 1.5 billion dollars on projects in Kp in the last 10 years,” he said. “It gives them (students) a background in english language with specific emphasis on the professional use of english language as well as employability skills that give students the means to flourish in the 21st century economy,” the ambassador said in reference to the english language programmes. Donald Blome also mentioned that he had never been to abdul wali Khan University in Mardan before.

“I really enjoyed it. The campus is stunning. On the basis of their exceptional accomplishment, they merit congratulations,” he remarked. The university’s Vice Chancellor, prof Dr Zahoorul haq, had earlier received the Us ambassador and given him a tour. as usual, the VC presented his long list of “accomplishments” which he usually presents to each and every delegation that visits the varsity.

The Us ambassador also kicked off the spring planting campaign by planting sapling in front of the administrative building. he also paid visits to the University Museum and the pakhtunkhwa economic policy research Centre in campus.