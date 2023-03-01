Share:

LAHORE - Diamond Paints and FG Polo from Pool B qualified for the semifinals of the 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Takmeel Square here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday. Chulo Corti excelled in the Diamond Paints’ emphatic 8-4 victory over DS Polo team in the first match of the day.

This victory also helped Diamond Paints qualify for the semifinals. Chulo Corti did the magic with mallet and polo pony and fired in five fabulous goals while Ahmed Ali Tiwana banged in a brace and Nico Roberts struck one goal. Hissam Ali Haider thrashed in three goals and Daniyal Shaikh hit one goal for DS Polo. Raul Laplacette’s heroics helped FG Polo beat Master Paints 5-3½ in the second match of the day.

Laplacette was in sublime form and played excellent polo while smashing in three tremendous goals while his teammate Mian Abbas Mukhtar converted two goals. For Master Paints, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Manuel Crispo malleted all the three goals.