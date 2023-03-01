Share:

SARGODHA - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conducted a one-day mock exercise regarding Result Management System (RMS) for officials in the division on Tuesday.

Talking to media, Regional Election Commissioner Amir Javed said initially the ECP was conducting these exercises in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to train the staff regarding result preparation through mobile software. He said the ECP was doing the exer­cise for the first time in its history for conducting free, fair and transparent elections, adding that IT wing of the ECP was imparting training to employees of BPS-19 to BPS-9.

SIX POWER PILFERERS BOOKED

The Faisalabad Electric Power Company (FESCO) caught six power pilferers during a crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to the FESCO’s spokesperson, the task force teams raided at Ratu Kala village, Hargan village, Phular­wan and other areas, and caught six accused who were involved in stealing electricity from main lines and meter tampering. On a report of the FESCO, the police regis­tered cases against pilferers.