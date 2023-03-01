Share:

QUETTA - MHM Task Force Balochistan Chairperson Dr Tahira Kamal on Tuesday said the coordi­nated efforts for creating hy­giene awareness among wom­en and girls in Balochistan were yielding positive results.

Dr Tahira Kamal, who is also the Medical Superin­tendent (MS) of Fatima Jin­nah Chest Hospital (FJCH) expressed these views while chairing over the meeting of MHM Task Force Balochistan. The meeting was attended by representatives of GIZE, UNI­CEF, BRSP, the Department of Education, the Department of Health, and other institutions involved in the task force.

In the meeting, the re­productive health issues of women, and solutions were discussed in detail. The partic­ipants in a meeting said, “Posi­tive results are coming out of joint strategy and joint work regarding the issues under consideration.” The meeting was told that further enhance­ment of collaboration among Task Force member institu­tions was the need of the hour.

Dr Tahira Kamal said that the celebration of MHM Day in the month of May was an im­portant opportunity to high­light the problems of women and girls. “Therefore, this year, more and more suggestions should be brought forward on the day so that every possible strategy can be adopted to promote awareness regarding these issues,” she added.