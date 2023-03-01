Share:

SIALKOT - Four agents involved in business of sending illegal goods abroad were arrested, while cases were filed against eight people involved in human trafficking.

This was told in the meeting of the District Vigilance Committee for Anti-Human Trafficking and Forced La­bour under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Com­missioner General (ADCG) Sialkot Shahid Abbas.

The meeting was attended CEO Health Dr Ahmed Nasir, Deputy Director Labour Tayyab Wirk, Deputy Di­rector Punjab Employees Social Security Institute Mu­hammed Shafique, District Officer Social Welfare Sharif Ghaman, Deputy Director Environment Protection Department Wasim Ahsan, DEO Secondary Education Allah Dad, District Officer Literacy Asifa Akram, Child Protection Officer Legal Asif Mehmood Janjua, Social Workers Mirza Abdul Shakoor, Ashfaq Nazar, President Bricks Kiln Association Mian Akram and FIA Represen­tative Asim Jawad Sahi.

ADCG Shahid Abbas said that awareness should be raised among the youth who want to go abroad that they should not risk their lives and property by violating the immigration laws.

He directed the representatives of DD Social Welfare and NGOs to conduct an awareness campaign about the dangers of illegal means to young people who want to go abroad. While giving a briefing, Child Pro­tection Officer Legal said that begging children were being rescued in Sialkot district and said that during last month, 59 children were rescued and brought to the Child Protection Centre. While on helpline 1121, complaints of child labour and illegal detention of chil­dren were processed and 20 children were rescued, he added.