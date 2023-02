Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday appointed Fauzia Waqar as Fed­eral Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment at Workplace. The president made the new ap­pointment after the completion of the tenure of former Federal Om­budsman for Pro­tection against Harassment at Workplace Kash­mala Tariq. The appointment has been made in ac­cordance with Section 3 and 21 of the Federal Ombudsman Institu­tional Reforms of 2013.