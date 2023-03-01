Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least five Pakistanis were among the people who lost their lives in two different capsized boat incidents off Southern Italy and Libya.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Ba­loch, on her Twitter handle, on Tuesday announced that they could confirm with great sorrow that two Pakistanis had lost their lives in the tragic incident of a boat capsized off the coast of Italy, as identified by their families. “However, another Pakistani na­tional has Alhamdulillah been found among survi­vors the in same incident, bringing total Pakistani survivors to 17,” she further posted.

The spokesperson said the Embassy of Pakistan in Italy remained engaged with the authorities to assist in the matter. The embassy officials had met survivors and were in contact with the Italian au­thorities as well, she further added in her tweet.

While in a related tweet, she posted that in an earlier, separate tragic incident, three Pakistani nationals perished in a boat wreck near Benghazi, Libya. The Pakistan embassy in Libya was facilitat­ing the process of transportation of the mortal re­mains to Pakistan, she added.