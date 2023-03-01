Share:

QUETTA - On the special directive of Balochistan Chief Minis­ter (CM) Mir Abdul Qud­dus Bizenjo, the supply of flour has been started to the citizens at official rates in Hub. This was stated by Hub Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahid Khan. He in­formed that a cell point has been established in front of the AC office under the su­pervision of Hub Assistant Commissioner (AC) Syed Samiullah. A bag of 20-kg of flour is being provided to the citizens at the offi­cial rate of Rs1,510 (Rs75 per kg) at the point of sale, he said. He said the matter of supply of flour from the flour mills of Hub at official rates has been decided and now flour mills were sup­plying flour at the point of sale. He said the people of the Hub could not be left at the mercy of peddlers and hoarders. According to the clear instructions of the Balochistan CM, and chief secretary, the complaints of non-availability of flour to the people will be remedied as much as possible, he said. In his message to the public, the DC said people should be satisfied that the state administration was ensur­ing the supply of flour to them at official rates. In the next few days, flour sales points would be established in other parts of the city and in the suburbs with the support of the Food Depart­ment, he added.