RAWALPINDI - The gap between industry and academia has to be filled and internships work very well to bridge the gap. Our students have more talent and ability than the rest of the world. If they are shown the right direction, given training and opportunities to advance, it will be of great benefit.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq in a statement on Tuesday said that the education policy has not been formulated keeping in mind the demand of the industry in Pakistan. Be it development in any field in the world, be it knowledge economy or science-based development, be it traditional business development or IT sector development, education is fundamental in all these systems and development.

He said that it is very unfortunate that in Pakistan only 1.77 percent of GDP was spent on the education sector, whereas, developed countries are spending more than 5% of GDP on education.

President RCCI Saqib Rafiq said that it is a disappointment that the product we are developing in educational institutions has no market value. We did not understand the market and did not consult the stakeholders, he further added. He also informed that the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is organizing two-day International Education Summit 2023 from March 4 to 5 at a local hotel in Rawalpindi. The aim of the conference was to increase connectivity between industry and academia in view of contemporary challenges.