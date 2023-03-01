Share:

MULTAN - The district administration has sealed an illegal godown for selling subsidised flour by packing in pri­vate bags during a raid conducted here on Tuesday. As per direc­tives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir, the teams of the food department and district ad­ministration launching joint opera­tions to prevent profiteering and hoarding of flour in the district.

The District Food Controller (DFC) Abdul Majid Khan alongwith the team raided a godown situated at Shah Rukan-e-Alam Colony and recovered 800 bags of subsidised flour. The owner of the godown Mu­hammad Abdullah was selling the subsidised flour after packing it in private bags. The DFC said that the godown has been sealed while FIR has also been registered against the godown owner over black market­ing of flour. He said that strict moni­toring of flour sale points was being ensured while security has also been beefed up at flour trucking points.

LOCALS FOIL ROBBERY ATTEMPT

The locals on Tuesday caught a robber red-handed during a rob­bery attempt at Nungana square here. According to police sources, the robber also reportedly injured a citizen with a knife in a failed at­tempt of escaping the scene. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused identified as Naveed Ah­mad, who was wanted in various crimes. He had committed a similar robbery at a medical store a few days ago, sources added.