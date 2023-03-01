MULTAN - The district administration has sealed an illegal godown for selling subsidised flour by packing in private bags during a raid conducted here on Tuesday. As per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir, the teams of the food department and district administration launching joint operations to prevent profiteering and hoarding of flour in the district.
The District Food Controller (DFC) Abdul Majid Khan alongwith the team raided a godown situated at Shah Rukan-e-Alam Colony and recovered 800 bags of subsidised flour. The owner of the godown Muhammad Abdullah was selling the subsidised flour after packing it in private bags. The DFC said that the godown has been sealed while FIR has also been registered against the godown owner over black marketing of flour. He said that strict monitoring of flour sale points was being ensured while security has also been beefed up at flour trucking points.
LOCALS FOIL ROBBERY ATTEMPT
The locals on Tuesday caught a robber red-handed during a robbery attempt at Nungana square here. According to police sources, the robber also reportedly injured a citizen with a knife in a failed attempt of escaping the scene. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused identified as Naveed Ahmad, who was wanted in various crimes. He had committed a similar robbery at a medical store a few days ago, sources added.