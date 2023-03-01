Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government Tuesday slashed prices of three petroleum products by up to Rs15 per litre, while maintained the prices of high speed diesel (HSD) for the upcoming fortnightly.

After hefty hike of approximately Rs57 per litre, in around one month, the federal government has slightly slashed the price of petrol by Rs 5 per litre for the next fortnightly of March (March 1 to 15).

In his video message, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that after a reduction of Rs 5 per litre, the new price of petrol now came down to Rs267 per litre from the current Rs272 per litre.

He said that after a reduction of Rs15 per litre in kerosene rate, the current price of Rs202.73 is be­ing brought down to Rs187.73 per litre.

Ishaq Dar maintained that light-diesel oil (LDO), which is currently at Rs196.68 per litre, is being brought to Rs184.68 per litre following a decrease of Rs 12 per litre. The finance minister said that the price of high-speed diesel would remain un­changed at Rs280 per litre for the next fortnightly.

It is worth to mention here that on January 29, the government had jacked up the prices of pet­rol and high speed diesel (HSD) by a whopping Rs35 per litre. Similarly, again on February 15 the government had increased the price of pet­rol by Rs22.20 per litre, taking it to Rs272 and high-speed diesel by Rs17.20 per litre, taking it to Rs280 per litre. The new prices would be applica­ble from March 1 to 15.