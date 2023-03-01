Share:

ISLAMABAD - As Pakistan and International Mone­tary Fund (IMF) have yet to reach on staff level agreement, Pakistan has approached United Stated on Tues­day to discuss the economic situation.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar held a virtual meeting with Wally Adeye­mo, US Deputy Secretary of Treasury, at Finance Division. Finance minis­ter highlighted deep rooted friendly relations between the USA and Paki­stan. He apprised the US deputy sec­retary of the economic outlook of the country and stated that despite challenging economic conditions, the government is focusing on steering the economy towards stability and growth by introducing structural reforms in all sectors including energy and capital market. The finance minister also apprised him of the economic priorities of the government to fix the economy to right path while fulfilling its international obligations. The finance minister informed him of the talks held with IMF Mission on the 9th review and shared that as finance minister, he had successfully completed the IMF programme in the past and that the government is committed to complete the present programme. Exchanging views on the US-Pakistan bilateral relations, the finance minister shared the desire of the government to extend and deepen its relations with the US in trade, economic and investment sectors. Wally Adeyemo underscored good relations between Pakistan and the United States. He further expressed confidence in the policies and programmes of the Pakistani government for economic and financial stability. He further extended his support and cooperation for sustainable economic development in Pakistan.