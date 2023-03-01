Share:

PESHAWAR - A delegation from the Hattar Industrialists Association Haripur met with KP Caretaker Minister of Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education Adnan Jalil at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar and informed him of the demands and problems faced by the industrialists of the Hattar Industrial Estate, the majority of which were related to the security and welfare of the labour community.

Senior officials from the Department of Industries, WAPDA, PEDO, Sui Gas, KPEZDMC, Board of Investment & Trade, and other relevant federal and provincial departments were present on this occasion, as was the coordinator of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Sartaj Ahmed Khan. Also attended the meeting in particular.

The minister thoroughly reviewed all of the problems and issues raised by the association and immediately issued orders to the appropriate parties to resolve them permanently. He assured that the provincial government would encourage investment in KP and that his government would ensure full protection of industrialists’ capital in all sectors.