The United States (US) House of Representative called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries on Wednesday.

A 12-member delegation was headed by US Democrat leader Dr Asif Mehmood. The rest of the members of the delegation included Member of California State Assembly Chris Holden, Farooq Arshad, Irshad Cheema, Khalid Nazir.

Pak-US relations were discussed in the meeting, four members of California Assembly Ms Luis Gomez, Mike Anthony Gipson, Ms Wendy Carrillo were also part of the delegation. Melanie Caldwell Holden, Christopher Reyes, Ms Anna Goddard Armstrong, Michael Meeks, Adriel Yang was also included in the delegation.

Earlier, the members of the delegation had previously met caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.