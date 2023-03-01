ISLAMABAD - Islamabad court yesterday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chairman Imran Khan over his regular absences in the court in the Toshakhana case.
Imran was set to be indicted in the case, but his lawyer requested the court that he be exempted from the hearing because he had to appear in several other courts. His indictment was deferred twice before. The hearing was adjourned to March 7.
Earlier, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal presided over the hearing of the Toshakhana case at the F-8 Kacheri During the hearing, a member of the PTI’s legal team sought an exemption of Imran from an in-person appearance in the reference wherein his indictment was expected yesterday. PTI counsel Ali Bukhari said his client had left for Islamabad for his appearance in two courts in the judicial complex. “He will not be able to appear in this court today,” the lawyer said. He requested the court to adjourn the hearing for five days. However, the ECP’s counsel opposed the request, saying the PTI chief did not want to appear before the court. “It is not the court’s concern how far the party head is travelling from to reach the court.”