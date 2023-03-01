Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad court yesterday issued non-bailable ar­rest warrants for PTI chairman Imran Khan over his regular ab­sences in the court in the Toshakhana case.

Imran was set to be indicted in the case, but his lawyer re­quested the court that he be exempted from the hearing because he had to appear in several other courts. His indictment was deferred twice before. The hearing was ad­journed to March 7.

Earlier, Addition­al Sessions Judge Za­far Iqbal presided over the hearing of the Toshakhana case at the F-8 Kacheri During the hearing, a mem­ber of the PTI’s legal team sought an exemption of Im­ran from an in-person ap­pearance in the reference wherein his indictment was expected yesterday. PTI counsel Ali Bukhari said his client had left for Islamabad for his appearance in two courts in the judicial com­plex. “He will not be able to appear in this court today,” the lawyer said. He request­ed the court to adjourn the hearing for five days. How­ever, the ECP’s counsel op­posed the request, saying the PTI chief did not want to appear before the court. “It is not the court’s concern how far the party head is travel­ling from to reach the court.”