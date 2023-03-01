Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said that PTI workers attacked the judicial complex which was part of the party’s efforts to take hostage the judiciary and to get decisions of its own choice.

In a statement, he alleged that former prime minister Khan, who was accompanied by armed securi­ty guards, tried to take hostage the country’s judicial system. He said that a case had been registered on the charges of attacking the complex and all accused including Khan would be arrested.

The minister said that those culprits involved in the incidents were being identified through CCTV footage. “This is a matter of the respect of the judiciary and no leniency would be shown into the matter.” he said, adding that all those in­volved in the incident would be brought to book.

He said around 400 people stormed the banking court, tore uniforms of police per­sonnel, and broke window panes of the complex. He lamented that the courts granted bail to Khan despite the fact he created chaos.

Meanwhile, the capital city police booked dozens of supporters and leaders of PTI for storming into judi­cial complex and smashing the gates and damaging gov­ernment property, informed sources. As many as 25 per­sons were arrested while weapons and Kalashnikov have also been seized, said a police spokesman. Accord­ing to the police, the terror­ism case has been registered with police station Ramna under 7ATA, 353 of the PPC and other sections.